Princess Anne 'forced' to skip Remembrance Sunday for key Royal obligation

The Princess Royal travelled to Australia with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, one day before Remembrance Day

  By Fatima Hassan
Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, were forced to skip the annual Remembrance Sunday service due to one major reason. 

Upon special appointment by King Charles III, the Princess Royal experienced a scheduling conflict, making a 2025 appearance impossible at the pious event on Sunday, November 8, 2025. 

Princess Anne and her life partner visited Australia and Singapore on Saturday, November 8, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, of which Anne is Colonel-in-Chief.

The important diplomatic visit of the two nations spans six days, making it impossible for her to attend the Cenotaph to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

This absence of Her Royal Highness marked her first Cenotaph ceremony, as she laid the wreath last year.

During her visit to Australia, Princess Anne will undertake a series of military engagements across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane during her four-day visit to commemorate the centenary.

She also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in wars and conflicts by laying the wreath at the Sydney War Cemetery.

After her Sydney tour, she will travel to Singapore to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Singapore on November 12 and 13. 

