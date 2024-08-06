Sports

Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’

Suni Lee won a gold and two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • August 06, 2024
Suni Lee is a little awestruck by her new “normal” self after the Paris Olympics!

Just a year prior to winning two bronzes and a gold medal at the intriguing sporting events, the gymnast was battling with a chronic kidney disease.

Lee revealed that she had days where she struggled to get out of bed.

On Monday, August 5, while talking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist expressed how much significance this Olympics holds for her.

“This has been my redemption tour from the last Olympics, and I've been trying to give myself grace for not being, I guess fully back to normal Suni,” she explained while at Team USA House.

The gymnast further added, “But ever since I got sick, I feel like normal Suni is — she's just a different girl now."

"I'm more mature," she said assuredly. "I have a lot more fun."

Reacting to the sixth position she secured in the individual balance beam final, Lee said, “I've just been taking in every single moment.”

The 2019 World Championship silver medalist, while talking about her team, noted, “[We] had to overcome so much in the last couple of years, physically, mentally, anything. We love being together.”

“We're such a great team, as you guys can tell, whenever we're out there, everything just clicks when we're together,” Lee concluded.

Sports News

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’
Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy
Simone Biles falls short in balance beam final at Paris Olympics
Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55
Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'
Nadal counsels Alcaraz to maintain pride after Djokovic defeat
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics