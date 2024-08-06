Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’

Suni Lee is a little awestruck by her new “normal” self after the Paris Olympics!
Just a year prior to winning two bronzes and a gold medal at the intriguing sporting events, the gymnast was battling with a chronic kidney disease.
Lee revealed that she had days where she struggled to get out of bed.
On Monday, August 5, while talking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist expressed how much significance this Olympics holds for her.
“This has been my redemption tour from the last Olympics, and I've been trying to give myself grace for not being, I guess fully back to normal Suni,” she explained while at Team USA House.
The gymnast further added, “But ever since I got sick, I feel like normal Suni is — she's just a different girl now."
"I'm more mature," she said assuredly. "I have a lot more fun."
Reacting to the sixth position she secured in the individual balance beam final, Lee said, “I've just been taking in every single moment.”
The 2019 World Championship silver medalist, while talking about her team, noted, “[We] had to overcome so much in the last couple of years, physically, mentally, anything. We love being together.”
“We're such a great team, as you guys can tell, whenever we're out there, everything just clicks when we're together,” Lee concluded.