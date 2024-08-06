World

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina is residing in a safe house near the Hindon airbase

  • August 06, 2024
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled her country following intense protests, is currently staying in India for a few more days.

Sources indicate that she is contemplating seeking asylum in the UK, but her plans face potential obstacles due to stringent UK immigration rules.

Hasina, whose 15-year tenure ended abruptly amid violent demonstrations over a controversial quota system, arrived at Hindon airbase near Delhi on Monday evening.

While, her sister, Sheikh Rehana, is a British citizen, Hasina’s asylum request may be complicated by UK immigration policies.

These policies stipulate that asylum seekers should claim protection in the first safe country they reach.

As of Tuesday, Hasina is residing in a safe house near the Hindon airbase. Earlier, the Bangladesh Air Force C-130J aircraft that transported her to India returned to Dhaka, with the Indian side providing full support during its brief stay.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina’s son and former adviser, has hinted that his mother’s political career may be over.

Speaking to the BBC World Service’s Newshour, Joy expressed frustration over the public backlash against Hasina despite her efforts to revitalize Bangladesh.

Joy further remarked to India Today TV, "She has not done anything wrong; she provided the best government in the country. She will now spend time with her grandchildren."

