Chelsea Handler opened up about how 50 Cent persuaded her to go on a date, calling the rapper “such a sweet guy” in a candid new revelation.
While conversing with Scott Evans during the December 5 episode of his House Guest podcast, the This Means War star said, “He convinced me to date him after he was on my show.”
Handler went on to say, “It was like a Friday that he was a guest, I think. And then, I came in over the weekend, and there were like, dozens and dozens of roses in my office.”
She shared that her assistant told her, “Curtis Cent has called three times.”
“I was like, ‘Who’s Curtis?’” Handler continued. “She’s like, ‘Fiddy.’”
According to Handler, her assistant mentioned that 50 Cent was trying to reach her, though she didn’t want to take the call.
“All those guys used to hit on me,” Handler explained, adding, “But Curtis was sweet.”
The Fun Size star remarked humorously that she was surprised 50 Cent had been “shot so many times,” considering his gentle nature.
“So then I was like, ‘Listen, I’m not going out with you,’” she recalled telling 50 Cent.
Handler also explained that she did invite him to watch her comedy shows in New Orleans and said they could grab a drink afterward.
“He’s a very sweet guy and he doesn’t do drugs, which was the biggest disappointment of all,” Handler joked.
She noted, “And we only dated for a very short time, but you know, people it blew up because people were like, ‘What are these two doing together?’ But he really was one of the sweetest people.”
To note, Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent briefly dated in 2011.