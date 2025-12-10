Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting

  • By Sidra Khan
King Felipe and Queen Letizia made their way to an occasionally used palace to host an annual meeting.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Spanish monarch and queen hosted the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Cervantes Institute at the Royal Palace of Aranjuez.

At the major yearly gathering, the royal couple presented the 2025 “Ñ” Prize to literary critic and Professor of Theatre and Film Arts at the University of London, María Delgado.

Ñ Prize is an award given to people or organizations whose first language is not Spanish but still they have made significant contributions to promote the Spanish language across the globe. The award honors efforts to spread and celebrate Spanish culture internationally.

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the annual meeting and also dropped brief details.

“This morning, at the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, the King and Queen presided over the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Cervantes Institute and presented the 2025 “Ñ” Prize to literary critic and Professor of Theatre and Film Arts at the University of London, María Delgado,” they stated.

Sharing about Delgado, they continued, “Her reviews of Spanish theatre and film have been published in magazines such as Sight & Sound, and she has contributed to media outlets such as The Guardian and The Scotsman, as well as various BBC radio programs on Lorca, Neruda, and Valle-Inclán, and other topics related to Spanish culture.”

After the meeting, King Felipe and Queen Letizia hosted a luncheon at the Royal Palace of Aranjuez with the trustees of the Cervantes Institute, the Ibero-American ambassadors accredited to Spain, and other dignitaries.

