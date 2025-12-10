Kim Kardashian is giving fans a sneak peek into All’s Fair season 2, teasing what might happen next in the series.
Taking to Instagram account on Monday, The Kardashians star dropped a major hint on an upcoming season 2 of the Hulu legal drama.
Sharing the glimpses of a wedding scene filmed for the Hulu series All's Fair, featuring Kim Kardashian and actor Matthew Noszka, she penned the caption, “What do you think will come of Chase and Allura in season 2??? All’s Fair two part finale is on Hulu now!”
Soon after she shared the sneak peek of the upcoming season, the Skims founder fans took to the comment section to share the excitement.
One fan wrote, “I want to see Allura with a new man! Like does Chase have an identical twin or something?”
Another commented, “I want Chase and Allura to get together IN REAL LIFE.”
The third noted, “I was pleasantly surprised with how good of an actress you are. Cannot wait for season 2.”
To note, All’s Fair season 2 production is scheduled to begin in Spring 2026.
A release date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be a while as writing has just begun.