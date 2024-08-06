Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

As Bangladesh transitions under new leadership following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, families of political prisoners are anxiously waiting for information about their loved ones.
As per local media outlets, some detainees have been released, but many families still seek answers about the fate of those who remain missing.
On Tuesday, families and activists gathered outside a military intelligence building in Dhaka, demanding clarity on the whereabouts of their relatives.
Sanjida Islam Tulee, a coordinator for Mayer Daak, a group advocating for the release of detainees, expressed frustration, saying, "We need answers," as per NDTV.
Under Hasina's rule, rights groups reported that around 600 people, including members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami party, were forcibly disappeared by security forces.
Notable releases include Khaleda Zia and Ahmad Bin Quasem:
The recent political upheaval has led to some releases. Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who had been under house arrest, was released, and a caretaker government is now in place.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of all individuals detained during recent anti-discrimination protests.
Among those released were Ahmad Bin Quasem, a prominent opposition activist and lawyer, and former brigadier-general Abdullahil Aman Azmi. Quasem, who was abducted in 2016, received medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition.