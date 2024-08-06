World

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of all individuals detained during recent protests

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

As Bangladesh transitions under new leadership following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, families of political prisoners are anxiously waiting for information about their loved ones.

As per local media outlets, some detainees have been released, but many families still seek answers about the fate of those who remain missing.

On Tuesday, families and activists gathered outside a military intelligence building in Dhaka, demanding clarity on the whereabouts of their relatives.

Sanjida Islam Tulee, a coordinator for Mayer Daak, a group advocating for the release of detainees, expressed frustration, saying, "We need answers," as per NDTV.

Under Hasina's rule, rights groups reported that around 600 people, including members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami party, were forcibly disappeared by security forces.

Notable releases include Khaleda Zia and Ahmad Bin Quasem:

The recent political upheaval has led to some releases. Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who had been under house arrest, was released, and a caretaker government is now in place.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of all individuals detained during recent anti-discrimination protests.

Among those released were Ahmad Bin Quasem, a prominent opposition activist and lawyer, and former brigadier-general Abdullahil Aman Azmi. Quasem, who was abducted in 2016, received medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

World News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Hezbollah Launches drone attacks on Northern Israel: ‘Retaliation still expected’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, reports
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Eluned Morgan steps up as Wales' new female First Minister
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Muhammad Yunus to become chief advisor of Bangladesh interim government
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh President Shahabuddin dissolves parliament amid unrest
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina’s son hints at potential end to mother’s political career
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
UK PM Keir Starmer proposes ‘major’ reforms in response to riot crisis
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man behind Bangladesh’s interim government