Raul Malo, country singer and The Mavericks’ frontman, dies at 60

Raul Malo has left his loved ones and fans mourning.
On Tuesday, December 9, Betty Malo – the wife of The Mavericks’ frontman – took to Facebook to announce the death of her beloved husband, who passed away at the age of 60 in Nashville, Tennesse.
“At 8:52 pm on December 8th, 2025, my love… our boys’ father… a devoted son and brother… and a friend to so many, gained his angel wings. He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he’s flying high like an eagle,” she wrote.
She continued, “No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”
“Dino, Victor, Max and I — along with our entire family — thank all of you for your love and support through all of this. We felt every bit of it. In Raul’s own words: ‘Muchísimas gracias,’” penned Bella as she concluded the somber tribute.
According to The Mavericks representative, Raul Malo was hospitalized last week which forced him to miss tribute shows staged in his honor at Ryman Auditorium over the weekend.
In 2024, the Dance the Night Away singer was diagnosed with colon cancer and in September he revealed battling leptomeningeal disease (LMD) - a rare form of central nervous system (CNS) metastasis that occurs when cancerous cells spread to the leptomeninges.