Arne Slot says he cannot guarantee that Mohamed Salah will play for Liverpool again.
According to Liverpool echo, Slot has expressed his "surprise" at the explosive outburst that has cast majo Salah has been left out of Liverpool's squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Inter Milan with the club, in consultation with and with the full support of Slot.
The decision was made in the wake of the comment made by the player after Saturday evening's 3-3 Premier League draw at Leeds United having been benched for a third time in a week.r doubt over the winger's Anfield future.
The Reds beat Inter Milan 1-0 at San Siro in the Champions League. Afterwards Slot was asked whether there was a way back for a player who had suggested the weekend’s Premier League game at home to Brighton may be his last.
He told Amazon Prime, “First you have to ask if the player feels he made a mistake. I’m going to talk to him. But then you have to ask should the initiative come from me? I didn’t say who should make the first step Tonight it should be all about the players that are here. In the rich history Liverpool has had they have had many of these evenings.”
“All I could ask for, I think the fourth game in 10 days, that is not what you see a lot with only 13 outfield players available with Premier League or Champions League experience,” said Slot.
Notably, the winger is scheduled to return in January, by which point the transfer window will have opened with a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia and Europe having already been linked with interest.