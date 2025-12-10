Royal
  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William's unexpected snub to Princess Diana's charity sparks new controversy

Prince William has ignited fresh royal drama after unexpectedly refusing to serve as an “ornamental patron” for one of Princess Diana’s beloved charities.

The organization’s CEO Seyi Obakin shared that the Prince of Wales made it clear he wouldn’t accept being an “ornamental patron” — a titleholder who contributes in name only.

Obakin mentioned, "He told me he wanted to get involved, understand what's going on and know how he could help.”

He added, "He has been true to his word in every sense."

The charity boss explained, "Some of the things we have been able to do, we probably would not have done without his patronage.”

To note, William’s connection to Centrepoint began in childhood, when Princess Diana first brought him there.

By taking on the patronage as an adult, he’s shown a strong commitment to understanding the realities of rough sleeping.

In 2009, Prince William spent a night on the streets with Centrepoint CEO Seyi Obakin to highlight homelessness and he later launched the Homewards initiative, aiming to make homelessness “rare, brief, and unrepeated.”

On Tuesday, the Future King of Britain celebrated 20 years with Centrepoint with cake and creative tributes.

Addressing the charity’s team and beneficiaries, William described his pride in belonging to “the Centrepoint family.”

