Taylor Swift sparkles in girls’ night out ahead of Colbert show appearance

The ‘Opalite’ hitmaker enjoys girls’ night out with Este Haim ahead of her appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Ahead of a string of major events and appearances, Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out with her bestie Este Haim.

On Tuesday, December 9, Page Six shared that The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker stepped out with the 39-year-old musician to enjoy a special night out at the high-end eatery Chez Margaux in New York City.

For the outing, the 14-time Grammy winner slipped into a chic black high-neck top layered with an oversized black Louis Vuitton coat. She paired them with sheer leggings complemented by knee-high black boots.

The Opalite singer completed her ensemble with hoop earrings, wore her hair in soft, loose waves, and rocked a cranberry-toned manicure and her trademark bold red lipstick, giving a bold edge to her look.

Meanwhile, the Want You Back musician bundled up in a navy trench coat worn over a black dress and paired with pointed gold heels.

Taylor Swift’s outing with Este Haim comes just a day before she’s set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Monday, December 8, the show's official Instagram account shared a video montage of the host showing his hilarious moves on the songstress’s track Opalite, as they revealed that the pop she will appear on the Wednesday episode.

The Wood crooner is also gearing up to premiere a six-episode docuseries, The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, and a concert film of her first performance of the Reputation album, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, both on December 12, just a day ahead of her 36th birthday on December 13, 2025.

