Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s series Barzakh is set to be removed from YouTube Pakistan following a wave of controversy over its content.
The producers Zindagi took to their Instagram handles to share, “We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere.”
They added, “But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024.”
The statement continued, “This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support.”
Produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal, Zindagi is a six-episode series on ZEE5 Global's streaming service.
It is directed by the highly regarded Asim Abbasi, who also oversaw the critically acclaimed feature film Cake, Pakistan's Oscar submission for 2019, and Zindagi's first Pakistani original, Churails.
Barzakh is a story set in the Hunza Valley, and it revolves around a solitary man, aged 76, who summons his distant relatives to his isolated valley retreat for a unique occasion - his union with the spirit of his initial love.
This prompts contemplation on the enigmas of life, the afterlife, and the lasting strength of love.
The controversy arose when two of the main male characters in the show almost kissed.
A viewer voiced the opinion, saying Barzakh “twists the Islamic concept of Barzakh into a fantastical narrative. Filled with vulgarity, LGBTQ, and promotes Illuminati and Jewish Kabbalah magic,” while another expressed the series “hidden LGBTQ agenda in the name of drama is being normalised with plays like Barzakh.”
However, the last episode of the series streams on August 06.