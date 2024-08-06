Trending

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

'Barzakh' will be removed from YouTube in Pakistan following backlash over its controversial content

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Zindagi pulls Barzakh starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s series Barzakh is set to be removed from YouTube Pakistan following a wave of controversy over its content.

The producers Zindagi took to their Instagram handles to share, “We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere.”

They added, “But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024.”

The statement continued, “This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support.”


Produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal, Zindagi is a six-episode series on ZEE5 Global's streaming service.

It is directed by the highly regarded Asim Abbasi, who also oversaw the critically acclaimed feature film Cake, Pakistan's Oscar submission for 2019, and Zindagi's first Pakistani original, Churails.

Barzakh is a story set in the Hunza Valley, and it revolves around a solitary man, aged 76, who summons his distant relatives to his isolated valley retreat for a unique occasion - his union with the spirit of his initial love.

This prompts contemplation on the enigmas of life, the afterlife, and the lasting strength of love.

The controversy arose when two of the main male characters in the show almost kissed.

A viewer voiced the opinion, saying Barzakh “twists the Islamic concept of Barzakh into a fantastical narrative. Filled with vulgarity, LGBTQ, and promotes Illuminati and Jewish Kabbalah magic,” while another expressed the series “hidden LGBTQ agenda in the name of drama is being normalised with plays like Barzakh.”

However, the last episode of the series streams on August 06. 

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Trending News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Selena Gomez shares rare insights into her first meeting with Benny Blanco
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bradley Cooper 'determined' to ask Gigi Hadid's hand in marriage: Reports
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Ben Affleck rocks new hair amid ongoing marital tensions with Jennifer Lopez
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Jordan Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa revealed name of firstborn
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored with ‘unique’ statue outside Crypto.com Arena
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX make HUGE donation after 'Guess' success
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Adele nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction due to torrential downpour
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Ilona Maher swaps custom pins with ’iconic’ Simone Biles in viral clip