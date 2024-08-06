Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to slash their Beverly Hills mansion’s price once again!
The former couple, who bought the house for $13.4 million back in 2018 and shared it as their first home together, initially listed it for $21.9 million in 2022, following their separation.
After failing to attract a buyer, the ex-couple relisted their house this February at a significantly lower cost of $17,995,000.
Having not secured a buyer once again, the makeup mogul and the rapper’s Beverly Hills home is up for grabs with a whopping $2 million reduction, resulting in the cost eventually coming down to $15,995,000, reflecting how desperate the former flames want to sell the mansion.
Jenner and Scott’s Beverly Hills mansion, originally built back in 1971, has undergone extensive remodeling. The high-end house, which features seven bedrooms and ten baths, also includes 9,171 square feet of living space. Whereas its standout highlights include a grand foyer, impressive high ceilings, and lavish details throughout, as TMZ reported.
The luxurious mansion also offers a spacious floor plan with living, dining, and entertaining areas. As per the listing notes, “creating an ideal setting for both intimate gatherings and lavish soirees.”
It also consists of a luxurious pool, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and other luxe amenities.