Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to slash their Beverly Hills mansion’s price once again!

The former couple, who bought the house for $13.4 million back in 2018 and shared it as their first home together, initially listed it for $21.9 million in 2022, following their separation.

After failing to attract a buyer, the ex-couple relisted their house this February at a significantly lower cost of $17,995,000.

Having not secured a buyer once again, the makeup mogul and the rapper’s Beverly Hills home is up for grabs with a whopping $2 million reduction, resulting in the cost eventually coming down to $15,995,000, reflecting how desperate the former flames want to sell the mansion.

Jenner and Scott’s Beverly Hills mansion, originally built back in 1971, has undergone extensive remodeling. The high-end house, which features seven bedrooms and ten baths, also includes 9,171 square feet of living space. Whereas its standout highlights include a grand foyer, impressive high ceilings, and lavish details throughout, as TMZ reported.

The luxurious mansion also offers a spacious floor plan with living, dining, and entertaining areas. As per the listing notes, “creating an ideal setting for both intimate gatherings and lavish soirees.”

It also consists of a luxurious pool, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and other luxe amenities.

Entertainment News

Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Jennifer Garner drops grueling 'Marvel fit' workout for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'