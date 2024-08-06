Blake Lively’s jaw drops after surprising query about Taylor Swift

Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have had a close friendship since 2015

  August 06, 2024
Blake Lively was left momentarily speechless on an Australian TV show when asked about her friend Taylor Swift, responding with a stunned 'That's a wild question.'

Speaking at the Australian television show The Project, the Gossip Girl alum was questioned about choosing her favourite Taylor Swift song.

Lively was shocked to have to choose between the pop hits and reacted with amusement.

The mother-of-four said, “You're gonna ask me to pick one song?! That's a wild question.”

Lively quipped, “Honestly, I love her music too much to pick one song. That's just, like, insane... I can tell you my favourite child, if you would like to know that!”

She continued, “I'm joking. I genuinely don't have a favourite child or song."

To note, Swift, 34, is the godmother of Lively’s children, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1.

The It Ends With Us actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have had a close friendship with the Lover crooner since 2015.

Janet Jackson's new Las Vegas residency CONFIRMED