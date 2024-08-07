Royal

Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding

  by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Princess Sophie from Bavaria has welcomed her first baby with Prince Ludwig!

The royal couple is celebrating the birth of a boy, who has been named Rupprecht Theodor Maria after his arrival in Munich on Tuesday, August 6.

According to an official post uploaded to social media, “Mother and child are in excellent health, the young family is now enjoying their first days together.”

The moniker given the to the little one literally means “bright fame,” but for the royals, there is some deeper emotion attached as well.

As per People Magazine, “Rupprecht was also the name of the last crown prince of Bavaria.”

This latest addition to their family has been delivered just a little over a year after Princess Sophie tied the knot with Prince Ludwig last year in May 2023, when she fell unconscious during the ceremony.

Back then, a guest told German media portal Bild, “The bride fell backward, the groom caught her. The groomsmen rushed over. We are glad that she felt well again straight away.”

Once the marriage formalities were over, Prince Ludwig’s father Prince Luitpold said, “My daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman. Ludwig made a good choice. I hope they start a family soon.”

Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral