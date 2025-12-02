Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears 

Royal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is bracing for a major financial setback, as it is being reported that he will move out of Royal Lodge without receiving any financial settlement.

According to information presented to Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, the former Duke of York will miss out on £500k worth of compensation after he was ordered to vacate Royal Lodge amid his Jeffrey Epstein links.

The Crown Estate has informed MPs that necessary repairs to the 30-room property will almost certainly cancel out any money owed to the former tenant.

If the end-of-tenancy work was not required, then Andrew would have been due £488,342.21 upon vacating the residence on October 30, 2026.

However, the estate body's preliminary view suggests the cost of addressing dilapidations will effectively eliminate this potential payout when he surrenders the lease early.

Moreover, Andrew submitted the minimum required 12 months' notice to vacate the property on October 30.

It comes following the confirmation that King Charles had ordered the removal of two prestigious honours previously bestowed on his brother.

The monarch ordered the cancellation and annulment of Andrew's appointment as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, which was conferred on April 23, 2006. His name will be removed from the order's official register.

Similarly, the King has also cancelled the former prince's appointment as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, granted on February 19, 2011, and his name will also be struck from that order's register.

These fresh blows follow Andrew's titles removal last month, which left him as a commoner stripped of royal status.

The late Queen had previously stripped Andrew of his military affiliations and charitable patronages in January 2022, shortly before he reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexual abuse.

Andrew has always maintained his innocence; however, the Queen's decision came after over 150 veterans from the Royal Navy, RAF and Army petitioned the monarch to remove all his military ranks and titles.

