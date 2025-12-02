Royal

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions

The Royal Family drops rare update on King Charles' this year Christmas preparations on Instagram

  By Fatima Hassan
King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Familys Christmas traditions
King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions 

King Charles has dropped a rare glimpse into the British Royal Family’s upcoming Christmas celebrations.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, His Majesty's The Royal Collection Trust, which is responsible for looking after Royal Palaces, including Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, turned to its Instagram account to offer a few peeks into the preparations of this year’s holiday season. 

In the viral post, it was revealed that the British monarch's residence in Scotland, The Palace of Holyroodhouse, has been decorated as it gears up to welcome guests.  

The two 12-foot Christmas trees and a mantle garland have been placed in the throne room, and other seasonal garlands have been placed on the Great Stair leading to the historic State Apartments.

Visitors will be able to see the festive display at the place until January 5th. King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family will likely be unable to witness the decorations as they traditionally spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate.

According to GB News, the Christmas tree at Windsor Castle is set to feature "recycled" decorations, as the King continues his commitment to environmental protection. 

In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William’s life partner, Kate Middleton, will host the Christmas carol service on Friday, December 5th.     

