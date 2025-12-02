Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit

Despite observing a solo outing, Prince William did not forget to mention his wife, Kate Middleton, at a key event!
On Monday, December 1, at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport, William shared a rare insight into the early stages of his relationship with Princess Kate.
During the summit, where he addressed over 300 delegates from 25 countries, the 43-year-old royal confessed that the country holds a special place in his heart, as he noted, "Wales was the first place Catherine and I made our home together. On the island of Anglesey."
The couple lived on the island from 2010 to 2013 when he was stationed at RAF Valley.
He added, "When you make a home in Wales. You join a family of three million people, and the sense of warmth and belonging is what makes Wales unlike anywhere else."
Besides recalling rare details about his early relationship with Kate, Williams also praised King Charles' leadership qualities in his Monday speech.
Prince William also visited KLA's facility earlier on Monday to observe the cluster's innovative work first-hand.