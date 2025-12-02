Prince William brings ‘remarkable’ shift in life after Kate Middleton’s plea

Prince William has taken a leaf from Kate Middleton's book as he brings major change in his lifestyle.
The Prince of Wales has reportedly adopted future Queen's extreme health ritual to "build resilience" as he prepare to take the throne.
Catherine - who bravely defeated cancer last year after nine-month long treatment has a habit of swimming in cold water to make her body used to of stress and shock.
The Princess of Wales in her joint appearance with William and Princess Anne at Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby revealed that she enjoys swimming into icy lakes and seas.
At the time, Kate jokingly revealed how William has declined the idea calling it "unhinged".
However, during his recent solo visit to Colwyn Bay in Wales, William admitted that he is now practicing the ritual himself.
"You feel great afterwards" the 43-year-old said.
"I love it. I do a lot of yelling and screaming when I get in," he added.
Meanwhile an inside source also revealed to Radar that "William has come around to seeing that Catherine's regimen isn't just about pushing limits."
"She genuinely believes the cold jolt helps the body handle both mental and physical strain, and he wanted to be part of something that clearly supports her," they added.
An eye-witness during William's conversation with the Cold-water swimmers from the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits group added that the heir to the throne "mentioned he had begun giving it a try and was taken aback by how invigorating it was."
"He joked that he still shouts his way into the water, but he also said the after-effects were remarkable" added the second source.
Why Kate Middleton urged William to try swimming in icy water?
A well-placed source close to the royal couple revealed that "Catherine sincerely believes these bracing cold dips help steady her nervous system."
"When she urged William to try it, it wasn't merely about fitness but about building resilience," they added.
The source further explained that Kate feels that this ritual can help the future king with stress management during difficult family times.
It is pertinent to note, Kate Middleton is currently in remission from cancer, she was diagnosed in January 2024.