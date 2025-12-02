Royal

King Charles lands in hot water over 'horrible' project

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles III has received extreme backlash over his “horrible” project.

Recently, a TV presenter Kevin McCloud slammed the British monarch’s Poundbury project, describing the Dorset estate homes' interiors "intolerable as an environment to put people in.”

The Grand Designs host made these brutal comments at the V&A Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of SAVE Britain's Heritage.

He found the Poundbury property "was just horrible because it was like walking into a modern developer home, only the ceilings you banged your head on."

The presenter added, "But you go inside these buildings, and they're dead because they're built of breeze block.”

He also criticized rule that residents were barred from building conservatories or sunrooms due to the project's strict design rules.

Charles took over Poundbury whilst serving as the 24th Duke of Cornwall, aiming to "break the mould of conventional housing development.”

His Majesty’s project integrates Georgian-style homes with traditional lime mortar joints, precise details and old-school glazing bars.

While concluding his discussion. Kevin acknowledged Charles’ position, stating, "I have every respect for his Majesty's tastes and views being the King."

Moreover, the monarch is set to host Germany President for state visit.

