Royal

Kate Middleton 'invites' Prince Harry for Christmas in UK on one condition

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes emotional request to Prince Harry ahead of Christmas

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton invites Prince Harry for Christmas in UK on one condition
Kate Middleton 'invites' Prince Harry for Christmas in UK on one condition

Kate Middleton has reportedly urged Prince Harry to come to the UK for Christmas.

As the days for the Royal family's reunion in Sandringham near, The Princess of Wales has allegedly reached out to her estranged brother-in-law, who has been living in the US since leaving the UK in 2020.

As per the inside sources, the future Queen has asked Harry to join her and rest of the family members in Christmas celebrations, but, without Meghan Markle.

"Kate has been working quietly to calm things down, and she's hoping Harry will come home for her favorite time of year, Christmas," the insider told OK magazine.

They continued, "She understands he feels pressured, but she also thinks he needs to prove he can act independently of Meghan and thinks he should make a point of returning home for family festivities, but without his wife." 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royak duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

The couple sparked a rift with the Royal family with their shocking public revelations about the firm and senior members, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William on various occasions.

