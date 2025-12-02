Prince Harry leaves US after Prince William dops rare update on King Charles

Prince Harry has left the US after Prince William made cryptic remarks about cancer-stricken King Charles.
On Monday, December 1, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Canada to spoke at the Ontario Real Estate Association Power House Conference.
During the event, Meghan Markle’s husband spoke about the importance of service and leadership.
The Buzz Conference, conference organisers, described Harry as a "humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran.”
They noted his dedication to "creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing.”
At the key event, Harry "will bring a powerful message of service and leadership to the Power House stage.”
The news about his travel comes on the same day William gave rare update on the British monarch.
William praised his father’s “leadership” qualities at the Wales Investment Summit.
He said, "His leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation is something which I am proud to have the opportunity to continue today.”
The prince added, “These projects are not only reducing our carbon footprint and protecting the environment, but also creating new opportunities for investment, job creation, and long-term prosperity."
For those unversed, His Majesty was diagnosed with a form of cancer on February 5, 2024.