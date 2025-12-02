Andrew uses clever strategy to delay Royal Lodge eviction 

Royal

King Charles ordered Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to leave Royal Lodge after removing his titles in October

  • By Riba Shaikh
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly misusing a royal rule to somehow delay his eviction from the Royal Lodge.

The disgraced Royal - who has been stripped of all his Royal titles in October upon King Charles order was also formally asked to leave the crown estate he had leased in 2003.

In an official notice released by Buckingham Palace on October 30, it was announced that "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

It continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the king's statement added.

Despite clear orders from the cancer-stricken monarch, Andrew is misusing the "legal technicalities" as an excuse to continue his residence at the Royal estate.

As per the palace sources, Andrew could not be removed from Royal Lodge until after the Christmas deadline set by Charles in the wake of "lengthy" and "protracted" formalities.

Therefore, the former Duke of York "is leaning on every technical step available to slow down his exit from Royal Lodge," an insider told Radar.

"He understands the succession rules protect him, and he is holding onto that for dear life," they claimed.

