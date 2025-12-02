Royal

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion

  By Fatima Hassan
Jordan's King Abdullah II hold key meeting with Prime Minister, Jafar Hasan, for the crucial strategy discussions.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the Jordanian Royal Family took to their Instagram account to release the important update on His Majesty's weekly political meetings, which he usually hold once in a week to keep himself up-to-date with the latest happenings with in the country.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II during a meeting with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, attended by Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh," King Abdullah's office stated in the caption.

They continued, "His Majesty holds weekly meetings with the prime minister to follow up on key issues and files overseen by the government."

In addition to King Abdullah and the prime minister, several relevant officials reviewed progress in implementation of the Economic Modernization Vision's executive programme during the third quarter of this year.

This update from King Abdullah comes a few hours after his official return to Jordan from Bridgetown.

The 63-year-old Jordanian King attended the inauguration ceremony of President of Barbados Jeffrey Bostic on Sunday, November 30.

Reportedly, the ceremony coincided with the country's 59th Independence Day celebrations. 

