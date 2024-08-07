Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla reportedly opposed King Charles disclosing his cancer diagnosis, preferring to keep the matter private.
In February, it was announced the British Monarch had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered during the procedure happened in January.
As per Robert Jobson, who has written a new biography of the Princess of Wales, "Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention.”
He added, "There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation.”
The royal author continued, “The NHS England page on benign prostate enlargement had more than 26,000 visits in the 48 hours after the announcement, compared to a daily average of just 1,400."
However, Jobson did not reveal Camilla's motives for opposing Charles's diagnosis.
To note, the first time King Charles publicly shared that he was undergoing treatment for a benign prostate condition was in January of this year.