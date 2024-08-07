Royal

Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis

King Charles' cancer diagnosis disclosed against Queen Camilla's wishes

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla reportedly opposed King Charles disclosing his cancer diagnosis, preferring to keep the matter private.

In February, it was announced the British Monarch had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered during the procedure happened in January.

As per Robert Jobson, who has written a new biography of the Princess of Wales, "Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention.”

He added, "There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation.”

The royal author continued, “The NHS England page on benign prostate enlargement had more than 26,000 visits in the 48 hours after the announcement, compared to a daily average of just 1,400."

However, Jobson did not reveal Camilla's motives for opposing Charles's diagnosis.

To note, the first time King Charles publicly shared that he was undergoing treatment for a benign prostate condition was in January of this year.

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Royal News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Anne becomes ‘role model’ for Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral