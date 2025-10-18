Royal

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop

Prince Andrew would be 'a huge liability' for the Prince of Wales' future monarchy

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince William has reportedly turned up the heat on his uncle, pressuring Prince Andrew to give up his lavish Royal Lodge home after being stripped of his Duke title.

As per GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths shared that the disgraced royal should "move out of Royal Lodge" as he would be “a huge liability” for the Prince of Wales' future monarchy.

Griffiths said, “Well, I think they just reached a tipping point in the Royal Family. It was just completely untenable for him to keep his title.”

The expert said Prince Andrew gave up his title to avoid more drama and headlines, calling it a rare moment of self-awareness as he faced pressure.

Sharing about William’s feeling amid Andrew’s drama, the expert noted, "I think Prince William was very involved. Prince William is furious about the situation. He is the future of the monarchy going forward. And he wants to protect it, and I'm afraid Andrew was a huge liability."

She stated, "He's refusing to move out of Royal Lodge. I also think he should do the honourable thing and give up that lease.”

"I just think it's completely inappropriate for him to have a very, very large 30-room senior property very close to Prince William's new house, and it doesn't befit his status. He's no longer the Duke of York, so he really needs to downsize."

To note, Prince Andrew took a decision after intense public scrutiny over his past ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

