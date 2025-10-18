Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title

Royal

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Andrew's decision to give up on his The Duke of York title has automatically affected Sarah Ferguson's royal status as she no longer The Duchess.

Last week, Andrew's email exchange with the late pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 resurfaced - which was sent just a day after a photo of him with his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre was published.

The email, in which Andrew wrote to Jeffrey, "we are in this together" landed the 65-year-old in hot water with immense on King Charles to completely cut his disgraced brother off the Royal Family.

Situation for Andrew got even worse - when excerpts from his late accuser's upcoming memoir revealed that the father of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice felt "having sex with her was his birthright".

On Friday, October 17, in a shocking statement Andrew announced to give up on his The Duke of York title while once again denying the allegations from Virginia.

Now, an inside source has revealed how Andrew's ex-wife - who has been divorced from the prince since 1996 has reacted to the situation.

"She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her this will not make a big difference," the source revealed.

