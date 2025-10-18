Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message 

Royal

His Serene Highness steps out in London for a cause close to his heart in the absence of Princess Charlene

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Albert of Monaco was invited to celebrate the 18th Planetary Health Awards in London, United Kingdom.

On Friday, October 17, the 67-year-old prince of Monaco attended the prestigious event hosted by his charity organization, The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

During the royal occasion, His Serene Highness celebrated the 18th Planetary Health Awards Ceremony in the Square Miles.

The organizers of the evening also paid a heartwarming tribute to three "exceptional" workers who work in the fostering world and are seeking more sustainable paths for a better place.

"The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation hosted its 18th Planetary Health Awards Ceremony yesterday evening in the heart of London at 116 Pall Mall," the foundation said in a joint statement with the prince.

It continued, "In the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, we paid tribute to three exceptional laureates whose work is defining the path to a more sustainable world."

"Awareness & Disclosure: The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), received by Emmanuel Faber ( @faberemmanuel ), for creating a global baseline for transparent corporate sustainability disclosures for the financial markets," they added.

The second honoree was Dr. Gavin A. Schmidt, Director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, for his essential work in climate modelling and making science accessible to all. 

While the third award was taken by Ernst Götsch for his remarkable contributions in pioneering syntropic agriculture, a revolutionary model that regenerates soil and restores biodiversity.

It is important to note that Prince Albert was not accompanied by his life partner, Princess Charlene of Monaco. 

