Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event  

Royal Family dropped an exclusive glimpse of Queen Sofia's recent musical engagement in Madrid after missing National Day celebrations with King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
The former Spanish attended the premiere of Metalepsis, which was performed by Valencian composer, Josep Planells, at Monumental Theatre on Friday, October 17.
Shortly after the musical gala, King Felipe's office released the exciting update on Her Majesty’s support for the musical industry, as she lent her name to the Reina Sofia School of Music, a prestigious institution she patronises.
"Queen Sofia has presided over, this afternoon at the Monumental Theatre in Madrid, the premiere of 'Metalepsis' by Valencian composer Josep Planells Schiaffino, winner of the XLII Queen Sofia Award for Musical Composition," the caption stated.
It continued, "The work has been performed by the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Christoph König."
It is important to note that Josep Planells is also the winner of the XLII Queen Sofia Award for Musical Composition; Queen Sofia awarded him in February this year.
This sighting of the former Queen comes after she was noticeably absent at the Spanish National Day celebrations.
On October 12, King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia marked the country’s National Day in Madrid, where they were joined by their two daughters, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía.
However, it remains unclear why Queen Sofia remained absent from the key royal celebrations.