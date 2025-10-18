Royal

Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event

King Felipe and Queen Letizia marked the Spanish National Day celebrations earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event
Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event  

Royal Family dropped an exclusive glimpse of Queen Sofia's recent musical engagement in Madrid after missing National Day celebrations with King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The former Spanish attended the premiere of Metalepsis, which was performed by Valencian composer, Josep Planells, at Monumental Theatre on Friday, October 17.

Shortly after the musical gala, King Felipe's office released the exciting update on Her Majesty’s support for the musical industry, as she lent her name to the Reina Sofia School of Music, a prestigious institution she patronises.

"Queen Sofia has presided over, this afternoon at the Monumental Theatre in Madrid, the premiere of 'Metalepsis' by Valencian composer Josep Planells Schiaffino, winner of the XLII Queen Sofia Award for Musical Composition," the caption stated.

It continued, "The work has been performed by the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Christoph König."

It is important to note that Josep Planells is also the winner of the XLII Queen Sofia Award for Musical Composition; Queen Sofia awarded him in February this year.

This sighting of the former Queen comes after she was noticeably absent at the Spanish National Day celebrations.

On October 12, King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia marked the country’s National Day in Madrid, where they were joined by their two daughters, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía.

However, it remains unclear why Queen Sofia remained absent from the key royal celebrations. 

You Might Like:

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?
Prince Andrew announced on October 17 that he would be giving up his title and honors

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title
Sarah Ferguson is no longer The Duchess of York as Prince Andrew gives up on his Duke title

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe
Prince Andrew has dropped his Royal title in shocking announcement amid Virginia Giuffre bombshell claims

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles
Prince Andrew announced he will no longer use his royal titles and honors

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles
The Duke and Duchess of York surrender royal titles in shocking agreement with King Charles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles
The family of Virginia Giuffre shared the statement, hailing Prince Andrew's decision as 'victory'

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde
His Majesty joins Brussels schoolchildren for biodiversity walk in Laeken in absence of Queen Mathilde

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up
The Duke of York's fate in Royal Family is at risk as King Charles set to take bold step

Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in shocking first statement amid Virginia controversy

Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in shocking first statement amid Virginia controversy
Prince Andrew drops The Duke of York title in unexpected move after bombshell claims in late accuser Virginia Giuffre memoir

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch
Queen Máxima graces Dutch Design Week opening h in Eindhoven with regal elegance

Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family

Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family
The Duchess of Sussex attended the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this week

Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement

Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement
Prince William makes emotional appearance in London for a cause lose to his heart