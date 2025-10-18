Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss

King Charles has reportedly appointed Princess Beatrice for a key role after Prince Andrew gave up on his remaining senior Royal titles.
The Princess of York has now been designated as a Counsellor of State, a key position previously held by her father.
For those unaware, the Counsellor's role has been served by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and now Princess Beatrice.
On Friday, October 17, the disgraced prince announced his bombshell decision to remove his Duke of York title after discussing the crucial agreement with His Majesty.
In a statement, the youngest son of late Queen Elizabeth II said, "In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the 65-year-old British Royal Family member said.
However, shortly after his headline-grabbing announcement, His Majesty gives the Counsellor's duty to Princess Beatrice to fill in her father's void.
According to royal law, the 76-year-old monarch cannot undertake his official duties as Sovereign temporarily due to his continuous battle with undisclosed cancer.
Notably, two or more Counsellors of State must be selected by Letters Patent to act in His Majesty's place.
As of now, King Charles has yet to make an official announcement of Princess Beatrice's new Royal role.