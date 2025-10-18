Royal

Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?

Prince Andrew has given up on his The Duke of York title amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversy

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?

Princes Andrew has given up on his Royal titles amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversies, however, experts believe that King Charles and Prince William forced him to do so.

In an unexpected move on Friday, October 17, Buckingham Palace released an official statement from the disgraced royal in which he announced that he will "no longer" use his title.

The shocking statement from Andrew is not only being praised as smart by Royal circles but they have also analyzed why it was needed to be done just days before Andrew's accuser's memoir release.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital explained that Andrew giving up on his titles before Virginia's book Nobody's Girl release is a proof that there's "no smoke without fire."

"And the flames are rising around the entire Royal family over this issue," he added.

Turner further explained that "British people on the whole will be astonished by these stories and King Charles has pushed his brother, I feel, to make this decision to protect the Royal family interests from any further criticism."

Meanwhile another royal expert Amanda Matta noted, "I don't believe that relinquishing his conferred titles would have been Andrew's idea. Otherwise, why didn't we see this action 5 years ago?"

 "His continued use of ‘Prince’ also suggests to me that he sees his birthright as more important than fully disassociating himself from the royal house" she added.

You Might Like:

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence
The Swedish Royal Couple, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, celebrate at Palace without Crown Princess Victoria

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message
His Serene Highness steps out in London for a cause close to his heart in the absence of Princess Charlene

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request
Princess Anne's playful request to daughter Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall unearthed

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop
Prince Andrew would be 'a huge liability' for the Prince of Wales' future monarchy

Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss

Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss
The Princess of York takes over father Prince Andrew's key role after his title removal

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?
Prince Andrew announced on October 17 that he would be giving up his title and honors

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title
Sarah Ferguson is no longer The Duchess of York as Prince Andrew gives up on his Duke title

Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event

Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event
King Felipe and Queen Letizia marked the Spanish National Day celebrations earlier this week

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe
Prince Andrew has dropped his Royal title in shocking announcement amid Virginia Giuffre bombshell claims

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles
Prince Andrew announced he will no longer use his royal titles and honors

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles
The Duke and Duchess of York surrender royal titles in shocking agreement with King Charles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles
The family of Virginia Giuffre shared the statement, hailing Prince Andrew's decision as 'victory'