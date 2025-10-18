Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?

Princes Andrew has given up on his Royal titles amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversies, however, experts believe that King Charles and Prince William forced him to do so.
In an unexpected move on Friday, October 17, Buckingham Palace released an official statement from the disgraced royal in which he announced that he will "no longer" use his title.
The shocking statement from Andrew is not only being praised as smart by Royal circles but they have also analyzed why it was needed to be done just days before Andrew's accuser's memoir release.
Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital explained that Andrew giving up on his titles before Virginia's book Nobody's Girl release is a proof that there's "no smoke without fire."
"And the flames are rising around the entire Royal family over this issue," he added.
Turner further explained that "British people on the whole will be astonished by these stories and King Charles has pushed his brother, I feel, to make this decision to protect the Royal family interests from any further criticism."
Meanwhile another royal expert Amanda Matta noted, "I don't believe that relinquishing his conferred titles would have been Andrew's idea. Otherwise, why didn't we see this action 5 years ago?"
"His continued use of ‘Prince’ also suggests to me that he sees his birthright as more important than fully disassociating himself from the royal house" she added.