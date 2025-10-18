King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence

It was a big night at Stockholm Palace!
Taking to its official Instagram account on Friday, October 17, the Royal Family of Sweden shared a delightful update, noting that King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted a royal dinner gala at The Royal Palace.
The dinner was to recognize and honor people who have greatly contributed for the country’s progress on various levels, including local, regional, and national.
“This evening, The King and Queen hosted a Swedish dinner at the Royal Palace to recognize people who have made significant contributions to Sweden locally, regionally or nationally,” read the caption.
For the dazzling event, King Carl donned a classic black-and-white suit with a black bowtie.
Meanwhile, Queen Silvia exuded grace in a flowing purple net gown embellished with intricate lacework, beautifully complementing her elegance.
In the carousel of photos shared by the Swedish Royals, the King and Queen appeared joyful and enthusiastically greeted the guests at the special dinner.
It also featured vibrant glimpses from the event, showing the lavish dinner, decorated palace, and the guests of the night.
However, the significant event saw noticeable absence of Crown Princess Victoria, who is currently on an international royal trip, travelling to different countries, including Japan and South Korea.