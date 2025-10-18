King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?

King Charles’ hands are tied to kick out his brother Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after he gave up his Duke title amid ongoing controversy surrounded by the Epstein scandal.
As per Hello Magazine, though the disgraced royal has relinquished his titles, his residence at Royal Lodge remains unchanged.
The 65-year-old holds a private lease with the Crown Estate, which is unaffected by his loss of honours.
Previously, a Royal Expert Robert Hardman revealed his thoughts on Prince Andrew’s stay at the property in Windsor, despite him stepping down from the royal duties in 2019.
"Someone said to me the other day, he's got nothing else," Robert said.
The author added, "He's got no public life. He has no public role. And he's clearly devoted to this home, and he likes being there. So, if he can make it work, he's going to try."
Moreover, in 2024, King Charles reportedly cut financial ties with his brother, ending Andrew’s annual allowance and security funding.
A source told the Daily Mail: "The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King.”
The discussion came after King Charles' brother Andrew announced on October 17 that he would be giving up his title and honors.
After his announcement, he will no longer use the title Duke of York but as the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he remains a Prince.
Andrew's decision came ahead of the release of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.