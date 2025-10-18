Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles

Prince Andrew might be planning to hide from shame after his royal downfall.
On Friday, October 17, King Charles’s younger brother released a statement, announcing that he is giving up his royal titles amid the ongoing disgracing controversies.
After the shocking move that brought even more attention to him, the father of two is now expected to take a daring step to escape the disgrace, which is likely to intensify in the coming days.
According to royal author Nigel Cawthorne, who is Prince Andrew’s biographer, the disgraced Duke might be preparing to flee Britain to hide from further shame and humiliation in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Express reported.
The Epstein controversy is set to intensify in the coming days as Andrew’s late accuser, Virginia Giuffre’s, bombshell tell-all memoir is scheduled to be released on October 21, in which she detailed the first encounter and revealed other embarrassing truths about the prince.
“He knows he isn’t wanted here. Even his own family no longer wants to be seen with him. I think the only choice he has left is self-imposed exile,” said Cawthorne.
He added, “His one option left is to find a friendly country where he can live out the rest of his days in comparative peace and safety. He’s finally reached the very end of the road here at home.”
In addition to his Duke of York title, Prince Andrew has also stepped down from membership of the Order of the Garter, the country’s most ancient order of chivalry.