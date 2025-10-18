Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe

Royal

Prince Andrew has dropped his Royal title in shocking announcement amid Virginia Giuffre bombshell claims

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie took a sigh of relief as their Royal status remains same despite dad, Prince Andrew's title drop.

In a shocking turn of events, the disgraced brother of King Charles gave up on his The Duke of York title amid bombshell new claims from late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

On Friday, October 17, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Andrew in which he announced that he will no longer use his Duke title - while once again denying Virginia's claims in her upcoming memoir - Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew's statement read.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the 65-year-old added.

The father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie further noted, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Just hours after the shocking yet thoughtful move from Andrew - People magazine revealed if the York sister, Beatrice and Eugenie will also lose their Royal Titles.

The outlet confirmed that "Beatrice and Eugenie's 'Princess' titles and position are wholly unaffected by the seismic decision."

Although, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are not "working royals" like their cousin Prince William - this update is believed to have given both sister a sigh of relief.

