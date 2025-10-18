King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles

King Charles shared his true feelings after Prince Andrew agreed to relinquish all his royal titles amid continuous scandals.
After the disgraced royal announced he will no longer use his royal titles and honors, his brother, the British monarch is thought to be “glad” on his decision, according to The Sun.
The decision came after a royal source told The Times that the King was “considering all options” regarding his brother's future in the royal family though there was hope he’d step down voluntarily.
On Friday, October 17, Prince Andrew took a seismic decision, sharing a statement released via Buckingham Palace.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said.
Andrew added, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first."
"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he continued.
Andrew mentioned, "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."
"As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he concluded.
Prince Andrew’s shocking move came amid he faced fresh scrutiny over multiple scandals, including alleged links to a Chinese spy and his ongoing ties with Jeffrey Epstein, which have reportedly angered the King.