Royal

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request

Princess Anne's playful request to daughter Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall unearthed

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request


Zara Tindall's husband Mike - who is celebrating his 47th birthday - once declined Princess Anne's bizarre request very playfully.

As reported by the Mirror, the former rugby player was once at odds with his mother-in-law as she put a weird demand about his appearance, just days before his wedding to Zara.

Mike once revealed that The Princess Royal asked him to get a nose job before tying the knot to her daughter - as it had gotten a little crooked after being broken at least eight times.

In a candid conversation back in 2015, Mike admitted, "It was a light-hearted, jokey comment. It wasn't a big deal. Look at my nose – can you blame her?"

"I don’t really want to get it fixed, but it looks like I might have to because I can’t actually breathe very well. I guess it’s something similar to a pug," he added.

The 47-year-old could not get the surgery done at the time as he had training regime on the way.

However, in 2018 just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s wedding, Mike did got his nose surgery done - when he was also officially retired from rugby.

You Might Like:

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message
His Serene Highness steps out in London for a cause close to his heart in the absence of Princess Charlene

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop
Prince Andrew would be 'a huge liability' for the Prince of Wales' future monarchy

Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss

Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss
The Princess of York takes over father Prince Andrew's key role after his title removal

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?
Prince Andrew announced on October 17 that he would be giving up his title and honors

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title
Sarah Ferguson is no longer The Duchess of York as Prince Andrew gives up on his Duke title

Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event

Queen Sofia shines at Madrid musical night after skipping National Day event
King Felipe and Queen Letizia marked the Spanish National Day celebrations earlier this week

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take sigh of relief as Royal titles remain safe
Prince Andrew has dropped his Royal title in shocking announcement amid Virginia Giuffre bombshell claims

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles
Prince Andrew announced he will no longer use his royal titles and honors

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles
The Duke and Duchess of York surrender royal titles in shocking agreement with King Charles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles
The family of Virginia Giuffre shared the statement, hailing Prince Andrew's decision as 'victory'

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde
His Majesty joins Brussels schoolchildren for biodiversity walk in Laeken in absence of Queen Mathilde

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up
The Duke of York's fate in Royal Family is at risk as King Charles set to take bold step