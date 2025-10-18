Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request

Zara Tindall's husband Mike - who is celebrating his 47th birthday - once declined Princess Anne's bizarre request very playfully.
As reported by the Mirror, the former rugby player was once at odds with his mother-in-law as she put a weird demand about his appearance, just days before his wedding to Zara.
Mike once revealed that The Princess Royal asked him to get a nose job before tying the knot to her daughter - as it had gotten a little crooked after being broken at least eight times.
In a candid conversation back in 2015, Mike admitted, "It was a light-hearted, jokey comment. It wasn't a big deal. Look at my nose – can you blame her?"
"I don’t really want to get it fixed, but it looks like I might have to because I can’t actually breathe very well. I guess it’s something similar to a pug," he added.
The 47-year-old could not get the surgery done at the time as he had training regime on the way.
However, in 2018 just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s wedding, Mike did got his nose surgery done - when he was also officially retired from rugby.