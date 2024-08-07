Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor of Spain has verified that a fresh duty has come her way during a public appearance with mother Queen Letizia on Tuesday, August 6.
According to Hello Magazine, she was photographed seated behind the wheel of a car for the very first time.
This means that the 18-year-old has passed her driving test and is now in charge of scooting away to places on her own.
To celebrate this big milestone, she had seemingly taken the family’s girls out for a test run as Queen Letizia as well as younger sister Infanta Sofia and grandmother Queen Sofia tagged along on this outing.
It reportedly rolled out at Palma de Mallorca, where Princess Leonor shared a proud smile with other women of the royal Spanish family.
She looked quite calm and confident while plunging the trio around their city, but all of it is not for just fun and games.
Back in February, reports came out claiming that Queen Letizia’s elder daughter is learning how to drive because this is deemed compulsory in the army, which she is keen to join.
Now, news has come out confirming that gossip of that time with Princess Leonor indeed scoring a license.