Jessica Simpson claps back at troll casting doubts on her sobriety

Jessica Simpson quashed false claims that she is drinking alcohol again!
The singer posted a photo on Instagram this Monday celebrating her son Ace's 11th birthday.
The 44-year-old received an unrelated comment from a follower who told her to 'stop drinking.
In response, Simpson quickly shut down the critic, assuring her fans she is still sober and has no plans of touching a drink in the near future.
“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” she wrote in response to the baseless claims.
Further adding, “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”
Following her tactful response, the Instagram user immediately backtracked and apologised.
To note, Jessica Simpson has been roaming alcohol-free for nearly seven years.
Back in 2021, the singer celebrated her progress while sharing a candid photo of herself marking her first day sober.