Bad Bunny set to kick off 'SNL' season 51 after major cast shake-up

The Puerto Rican star was announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show last week

  • By Hania Jamil
Bad Bunny to host Saturday Night Live season 51 premiere, as the renowned show returns after a major cast shake-up.

On Saturday, October 4, the Puerto Rican star will mark his second time hosting SNL.

This week was massive for Bad Bunny who, after wrapping up his record-breaking residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, was announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Joining the DtMF crooner will be Doja Cat, who will mark her debut as the musical guest on the show. Her appearance follows a series of chart-topping tracks and viral performances.

Hours before the premiere, Bad Bunny turned to his Instagram stories to share a small close-up clip of himself getting ready for the hosting gig.

Posting the teasing video from his makeup chair, the 31-year-old added the text that read, "SNL. ESTA NOCHE [TONIGHT]]."

Expressing their excitement about the season 51 premiere, an NBC source shared, "Bad Bunny is having one of the biggest weeks of his career — from the Super Bowl stage to Studio 8H. It's the perfect way to launch a new era of SNL."

After a nostalgia-heavy 50th anniversary season that celebrated SNL's legacy with special cameos, reunion sketches, and a massive SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the show now shifts its focus forward.

The new season introduces five new featured cast members, including Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska, who will join returning cast members such as Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and Chloe Fineman.

Meanwhile, long-running cast members Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim confirmed their departures on social media last month. 

Following Bad Bunny, SNL season 51 has a star-studded guest and host list prepared, as Amy Poehler will return to the studio to host the October 11 episode, with musical guest Role Model.

While the October 18 episode will see Sabrina Carpenter as both the host and musical guest.

