Taylor Swift surprises fans with eight acoustic ‘Life of a Showgirl’ tracks

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift has unveiled eight acoustic recordings as bonus tracks for four new CD editions of Life of a Showgirl, giving fans an intimate twist on her latest musical era.

On Saturday, the Lover singer took to her Instagram account to delight her fans as she shared that she re-recorded eight tracks from The Life of a Showgirl in acoustic versions with her co-producers Max Martin and Shellback.

Swift wrote, “File this under ‘save your best for the finale’… I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and production! Cannot WAIT for you to hear."


Revealing her new version she stated, “Life Is A Song Acoustic Version with “Opalite (Life Is A Song Acoustic Version)” and ‘Ruin the Friendship (My Advice Version)’”

The Blank Space singer added, “Dressing Room Rehearsal Version with ‘Wi$h Li$t (Settled Down Acoustic Version)’ and ‘The Life of a Showgirl (Dressing Room Rehearsal Acoustic Version)’”

She continued, “Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version with ‘The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version)’ and ‘Eldest Daughter (Now You’re Home Acoustic Version),’” adding, “So Glamorous Cabaret Version with ‘Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version)” and Elizabeth Taylor (Original Songwriting Voice Memo).”

Swift concluded, “Four limited CD releases each including two acoustic bonus tracks on my site now for 24 hours while supplies last.”

Notably, the new update came after Taylor released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

