Hailey Bieber shows off son Jack Blues in rare Justin Bieber print outfit

Hailey Bieber is celebrating "Jacktober" with her adorable son Jack Blues Bieber ahead of spooky season.
The Rhode Skin founder dropped several snaps on her official Instagram account on Saturday, October 4, to share a carousel of adorable photos of her little munchkin with her 55.5 million followers.
Hailey kicked off her post with the rare Justin-inspired print outfit worn by Jack Blues, which left fans in awe.
"Jacktober," the proud mom simply stated in her caption as she threw a lavish, themed party for her little one.
The 28-year-old American model and socialite, who tied the knot with Justin in 2018, managed to keep the face of Jack out of the spotlight.
In one slide, the one-year-old son of Hailey and Justin is seen posing in front of the skeleton and multiple pumpkins.
Fans reactions over Hailey Bieber's post:
As the post gained traction on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their admiration for their child.
One fan commented, "Little Jack Blues and that Justin print, this is beyond adorable."
"Oh my gosh, what a beautiful little boy," another said.
While a third chimed in, "How do you send me a picture like that without warning?"
To note, the high-profile couple of Hollywood welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.