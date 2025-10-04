Home / Entertainment

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus

The British singer cancelled all of her shows to work on herself last week after she collapsed onstage in NYC

  • By Hania Jamil
Lola Young is currently in a legal battle against one of the producers on her hit track Messy.

As reported by The Sun, Carter Lang is claiming Lola owes him money for the hit single, which has garnered over one billion streams.

A source revealed to the outlet, "Lola and her team were stunned when they found out Carter wanted a cut from the success of 'Messy'. Now Messy is only getting more traction, he has come out of the woodwork and is demanding money. It has blindsided everyone."

Aside from the mentioned track, Carter has also demanded money for three of her other songs.

The insider added, "Lola's legal team have got involved now and are hoping to put this to bed quickly because it is incredibly stressful for a young artist who has only ever supported the people she’s worked with."

Refusing all the claims put forward by the US producer, the 24-year-old's lawyer noted, "Lola has always been authentic in her song writing process and acknowledges song writing contributions where appropriate."

In the official statement, they revealed that the legal fight has been going on for "several months" and they are looking forward for the truth to come to light.

The shocking legal battle was revealed just days after Lola announced that she will be cancelling the remainder of her tour dates and appearances after sparking concern when she collapsed onstage in New York.

Lola shared the sad news with her followers that she will be "going away for a while" to "work on herself," adding that she would be cancelling her tour shows for the "foreseeable future."

The Big Brown Eyes crooner had been scheduled to fly to the UK for a show in Manchester on October 6, followed by dates in Birmingham and London.

Lola revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed at the age of 17 with schizoaffective disorder, admitting that the condition might have been triggered by smoking cannabis as a response to childhood trauma, details of which she did not mention.

Explaining her condition, the British pop star said she can usually sense a manic episode coming, while other times she has also been taken by surprise.

Lola admitted the unpredictability of her illness makes touring difficult, and she sometimes has manic episodes that last a month, making sleeping difficult.

