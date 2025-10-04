Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split 

Nicole Kidman and her now estranged husband, Keith Urban, have made it to the headlines after the two decided to end their decades-long marriage.
In late September this year, the Babygirl actress and the country music icon finally parted ways after having been living apart for years.
However, Nicole filed for divorce in Nashville on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences between the couple, who tied the knot in 2006.
Now, an insider close to the former pair told Heat UK that the Australian-American actress and film producer struggled to accept her sensational breakup with Keith.
"She [Nicole] says this really blindsided her, and as you can imagine, she's really struggling to accept it," the tipster revealed.
The source additionally claimed that the Eyes Wide Shut starlet hopes, "Keith would change his mind, but it's not looking good. Poor Nicole is really struggling."
Despite Nicole's struggle to accept the end of her marriage, the 57-year-old musician "detached" himself from his past relationship and showed no signs of wanting to mend his broken relationship.
As of now, neither Nicole Kidman nor Keith Urban has responded to these ongoing divorce speculations.
For the unversed, the two are also parents to their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.