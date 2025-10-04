Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian mirrored mom Kris Jenner's iconic style as she changed up her hair for Paris Fashion Week.
On Saturday, October 4, the SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram account to share a couple of headshots of her new look, featuring a jet-black pixie cut.
In the stunning clicks, which only had Kim's face highlighted, the 44-year-old showed off her new hairstyle as she looked all glammed up in smokey eye and shimmery nude lip.
She captioned the Instagram post, "PARIS PIXIE."
Fans flooded the comment section of the social media post, showering her with compliments and comparing Kim to her mom.
One fan penned, "She got it from her mom."
While another user noted, "Stunning! Best haircut ever! Chic and elegant!"
Moreover, there were some queries about the new hair, which made headlines within a few hours, being just a wig.
Kim stepped out for the Alaïa Spring 2026 show this morning in a black corset bodysuit and sheer skirt with a leather and shearling jacket draped over her shoulders.
The surprising new look is quite similar to Kris' trademark hair, and in an August interview about her beauty journey, the 69-year-old noted, "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."
"Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully— meaning you don’t want to do anything — then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version," she added.
Notably, Kim also attended the Margiela catwalk show with sister Kylie Jenner, who showed off her curves in a white bodysuit with matching pumps and an oversized black clutch.