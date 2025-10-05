Real reason why Chris Brown's Memphis concert faced cancellation

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour show in Memphis, Tennessee, has been cancelled.
The Under The Influence crooner, alongside Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller, was scheduled to perform at the stadium on October 18.
On Saturday, October 4, Ticketmaster notified fans about the cancellation and shared that the refunds will be automatically issued to the original method of payment.
According to the company, the show will no longer take place at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium due to the ongoing construction.
Oak View Group, which was responsible for the promotion of the event, noted in the statement, "Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX performance in Memphis on Saturday, October 18 has been cancelled."
"While the renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium continue as planned and on schedule, it has become clear they will also prevent the show from delivering on the exceptional production experience for fans. Refunds will be issued through Ticketmaster.com," it noted.
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, where the Memphis Tigers play their home football games, is in the midst of a $220 million renovation.
Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour was set to be the first major concert at the stadium since 1997, when the rock band U2 played at what was then called the Liberty Bowl.
Chris Brown was the tour's headlining artist, with singer/rappers Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller set to join the stage.
The current leg of the tour kicked off on October 3 in Atlanta and was scheduled to end in Memphis, following an October 16 show at the Superdome in New Orleans.