Home / Entertainment

Real reason why Chris Brown's Memphis concert faced cancellation

The R&B star is currently on his world tour, which met an unexpected hurdle ahead of the Memphis stop

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Real reason why Chris Browns Memphis concert faced cancellation
Real reason why Chris Brown's Memphis concert faced cancellation

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour show in Memphis, Tennessee, has been cancelled.

The Under The Influence crooner, alongside Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller, was scheduled to perform at the stadium on October 18.

On Saturday, October 4, Ticketmaster notified fans about the cancellation and shared that the refunds will be automatically issued to the original method of payment.

According to the company, the show will no longer take place at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium due to the ongoing construction.

Oak View Group, which was responsible for the promotion of the event, noted in the statement, "Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX performance in Memphis on Saturday, October 18 has been cancelled."

"While the renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium continue as planned and on schedule, it has become clear they will also prevent the show from delivering on the exceptional production experience for fans. Refunds will be issued through Ticketmaster.com," it noted.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, where the Memphis Tigers play their home football games, is in the midst of a $220 million renovation.

Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour was set to be the first major concert at the stadium since 1997, when the rock band U2 played at what was then called the Liberty Bowl.

Chris Brown was the tour's headlining artist, with singer/rappers Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller set to join the stage.

The current leg of the tour kicked off on October 3 in Atlanta and was scheduled to end in Memphis, following an October 16 show at the Superdome in New Orleans.

You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber shows off son Jack Blues in rare Justin Bieber print outfit

Hailey Bieber shows off son Jack Blues in rare Justin Bieber print outfit
The Rhode Skin founder and the 'Baby' singer welcomed their only son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year

Italian legendary actor Remo Girone passes away at age of 76

Italian legendary actor Remo Girone passes away at age of 76
Remo Girone tragically died at the age of 76 after battling with cancer

Bad Bunny set to kick off 'SNL' season 51 after major cast shake-up

Bad Bunny set to kick off 'SNL' season 51 after major cast shake-up
The Puerto Rican star was announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show last week

Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel
The 'Better Place' starlet and his wife Jessica Biel tied the knot in October 2012

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus
The British singer cancelled all of her shows to work on herself last week after she collapsed onstage in NYC

Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian sparks curiosity with new hairstyle inspired by Kris Jenner at Paris Fashion Week

Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' hitmaker dropped her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' over the weekend

David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn

David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been estranged with their eldest son Brooklyn since May due to family feud

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split
The 'Babygirl' starlet and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year after spending a decade together

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began
The five-time Grammy winner recently released her sixth studio album, titled 'Here for It All'

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary
The star-studded ensemble reunited in Hollywood as they are set to mark the 'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary with a fresh doc

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split
The ‘Babygirl’ actress recently filed for divorce from Keith Urban after months of separation