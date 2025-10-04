Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl' 

Taylor Swift has reportedly taken a brutal swipe at her fiancé, Travis Kelce's ex-flame, Kyla Nicole, in her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The 35-year-old pop star has shattered the records as she dropped her new musical collection on Friday, October 3.
Her much-awaited album also featured a track, Opalite, which fans believed was a sweet nod to Travis, as his birthstone is Opal.
Several Swifities uncovered an old video of Kayla and Travis on a dinner date from when they were both together.
In the viral video, the former girlfriend of the NFL star is seen filming herself with wine while her ex-boyfriend appeared annoyed, "Oh, my God. Get off your phone. … You’re not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?" he said.
Now, the many fans referenced Taylor's lyrics, "You couldn’t understand it / Why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / You were just a pose," as a sharp shade at Kayla.
However, in the latest episode of Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, with his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that Opalite is his favorite track from his girlfriend's latest album.
It is important to note that before dating Taylor Swift in September 2023, Travis Kelce was in a serious relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, for five years.