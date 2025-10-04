Home / Entertainment

Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel

The 'Better Place' starlet and his wife Jessica Biel tied the knot in October 2012

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel  

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been together for twelve years.   

On Saturday, October 4, the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor turned to Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to his wife on their twelfth wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary @Jessicabeil," Timberlake penned a heartfelt caption over the post.

The 44-year-old musician re-shared a sweet photo of the couple that appeared to have been taken during their recent concert.

In another slide, the father-of-two shared an adorable selfie of The Better Sister star having her snack while posing in her grey hoodie.

P.C.: Justin Timberlake/Instagram account
P.C.: Justin Timberlake/Instagram account 

Justin wrote over the image, "My Favourite Person," and included a laughing emoji. 

He also released a rare throwback snapshot featuring himself and his beautiful life partner, from the early days of their marriage. 

Timberlake scribbled, "Seems like this was just yesterday."

On the same day, Jessica also took to her Instagram account to re-share an old reel of the two, writing, "Happy anniversary!" 

P.C.: Jessica Biel/Instagram account
P.C.: Jessica Biel/Instagram account 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marriage timeline: 

For those unaware, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012, on October 19th, in Puglia, southern Italy, at the Borgo Egnazia resort.

The two also share two sons, including Silas, whom they welcomed in April 2015, and Phineas, who was born in the summer of 2020. 

You Might Like:

Bad Bunny set to kick off 'SNL' season 51 after major cast shake-up

Bad Bunny set to kick off 'SNL' season 51 after major cast shake-up
The Puerto Rican star was announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show last week

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus

Lola Young in 'secret' legal battle with 'Messy' producer amid career hiatus
The British singer cancelled all of her shows to work on herself last week after she collapsed onstage in NYC

Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian stuns in mom Kris Jenner's hairdo at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian sparks curiosity with new hairstyle inspired by Kris Jenner at Paris Fashion Week

Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift shades Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' hitmaker dropped her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' over the weekend

David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn

David Beckham beams with pride as Victoria nails at PFW without son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been estranged with their eldest son Brooklyn since May due to family feud

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split
The 'Babygirl' starlet and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year after spending a decade together

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began
The five-time Grammy winner recently released her sixth studio album, titled 'Here for It All'

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary
The star-studded ensemble reunited in Hollywood as they are set to mark the 'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary with a fresh doc

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split
The ‘Babygirl’ actress recently filed for divorce from Keith Urban after months of separation

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy
Cillian Murphy's reaction on Taylor Swift's engagement ring leaves fans saying the same thing

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW
The 'Project Runway' host attended the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud
Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of her heartwarming family tribute that even includes an unexpected member