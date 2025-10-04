Justin Timberlake pens heartiest anniversary tribute to wife Jessica Biel  

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been together for twelve years.
On Saturday, October 4, the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor turned to Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to his wife on their twelfth wedding anniversary.
"Happy anniversary @Jessicabeil," Timberlake penned a heartfelt caption over the post.
The 44-year-old musician re-shared a sweet photo of the couple that appeared to have been taken during their recent concert.
In another slide, the father-of-two shared an adorable selfie of The Better Sister star having her snack while posing in her grey hoodie.
Justin wrote over the image, "My Favourite Person," and included a laughing emoji.
He also released a rare throwback snapshot featuring himself and his beautiful life partner, from the early days of their marriage.
Timberlake scribbled, "Seems like this was just yesterday."
On the same day, Jessica also took to her Instagram account to re-share an old reel of the two, writing, "Happy anniversary!"
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marriage timeline:
For those unaware, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012, on October 19th, in Puglia, southern Italy, at the Borgo Egnazia resort.
The two also share two sons, including Silas, whom they welcomed in April 2015, and Phineas, who was born in the summer of 2020.