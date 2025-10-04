Home / Entertainment

Italian legendary actor Remo Girone passes away at age of 76

Remo Girone tragically died at the age of 76 after battling with cancer

  • By Fatima Hassan
La Piovra actor, Remo Girone, has breathed his last at the age of 76 after battling with chronic illness over the years.

The deceased Italian star was suffering from painful bladder cancer and passed away at his home in Monte Carlo on Friday, October 3.

Girone's sudden death was confirmed by his wife, Victoria Zinny, with whom he has been living in his residence in Monaco, per La Repubblica.

Notably, the departed soul gained popularity for his exceptional performance in Italian movies, including Live by Night, The Equalizer 3 and others.

He joined the realistic RAI drama La Piovra for its third of 10 seasons in 1987 as the crooked banker Gaetano "Tano" Cariddi, a character said to have been inspired by real-life mafioso Michele "The Shark" Sindona.

Girone has also worked in the seasons that aired in 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1995 before returning in 2001, as his cancer treatments had forced him to step away.

The legendary artist, who was born in Eritrea in East Africa, studied acting at the Silvio d'Amico National Academy of Dramatic Arts in Rome.

Remo Girone was survived by his wife, Victoria Zinny, whom he married in 1982, and his stepchildren, Veronica and Karl. 

