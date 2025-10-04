Home / Entertainment

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began

The five-time Grammy winner recently released her sixth studio album, titled 'Here for It All'

Mariah Carey has decided to shed light on the real reason her feud with Eminem began, and it's not when he asked her to play his mom in the 2002 movie 8 Mile.

Previously, producer Damion Young claimed that the Rap God crooner, who is just four years younger than Carey, activated the singer's insecurities "big time" after he approached her with the part.

However, the 56-year-old has opened up about the headline-making story during her appearance at Watch What Happens Live.

"From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don't think that he actually, well, who knows who approached who?' she told Andy Cohen.

When asked if the incident "ignite" the bad blood, Carey noted, "No, I mean, maybe, it depends what he's thinking. I really don't care. Like, whatever he said, then I'm that, fine. Not really. But that's a rap lyric."

In the renowned semi-autobiographical film, Kim Basinger, who is 15 years older than the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer, secured the role of Eminem's mother.

He starred in the film as Jimmy Smith Jr, a car factory worker struggling to gain respect on the underground rap circuit.

The film won a number of awards, most notably Best Original Song for Lose Yourself at the Oscars in 2003.

Moreover, the origins of the feud stem back to the early 2000s, over a disputed romance.

While the Not Afraid hitmaker has stated that the pair had dated for six months, the songstress has denied that such a romance had existed.

During an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2002, he commented on the reported relationship and shared, "There's truth to that."

"But on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it. I just don't like her as a person," Eminem added.

The Grammy-winning rapper and the songstress have in the past exchanged barbs through their work, as Eminem cited Carey in two tracks on his 2002 album The Eminem Show, Superman and When The Music Stops.

On the other hand, Carey claimed she was never involved with the 15-time Grammy winner and dissed him on her 2002 song Clown.

The bitter exchange kicked up seven years later when Eminem dissed both Carey and her former husband Nick Cannon on his song Bagpipes From Bagdad, to which she hit back with the track Obsessed.

Following that, Eminem dropped a song called The Warning, in which he referred to the Fantasy singer as a "s*** b***h c***."

He also referred to Carey in lyrics in the 2019 Fat Joe track Lord Above.

Notably, Mariah Carey released her first album in seven years, Here for It All, on September 26. The celebrated project marked her remarkable career's 16th studio album.

